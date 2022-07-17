Akufo-Addo congratulates new NPP national executives, charges them to work to 'Break the 8'

John Boadu defeated

Akufo-Addo celebrates EC, media



Stephen Ntim wins National Chairman position after 5 attempts



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent words of congratulations to all newly-elected national executives of his party, the New Patriotic Party, after what was a gruelling election.



At the end of the contest, Stephen Ayesu Ntim was elected as the National Chairman, while Justin Frimpong Kodua gave John Boadu an upsetting defeat to clinch the General Secretary position.



In a post shared on Facebook, President Akufo-Addo said that the election has proven the deep attachment that every one of them has to the timeless values and principles of the NPP.



“I congratulate warmly the new National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and the other National Officers who were elected at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, 16th July, 2022.

“Once again, we, in the NPP, have demonstrated that we are the Party that is committed to the tenets of multi-party democracy.



“We have elected a team of Officers with a deep attachment to the timeless values and principles of the Party and its tradition, and who will steer affairs of the party for the next four years. They are the national face and voice of our Party, and they will set the tone and the pace of our election campaign in 2024,” he wrote.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also charged the new leadership of the party to work assiduously towards “Breaking the 8,” while ensuring that the NPP progresses.



“As I indicated on Saturday, the NPP is at its best when we are united and operating as a focused entity. I, thus, urge all in the NPP to unite strongly behind our new national officers, for it is only by working together that we can “Break the Eight” and help deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people,” he wrote.



The president also commended the Electoral Commission and the media for their contributions to making the weekend a successful one.





Over 5,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana, plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates contested for ten national executive positions of the NPP.







