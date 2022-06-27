Akufo-Addo declared Alan ‘Cash’ the next NPP leader after him - Nana Boakye

Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Immediate past Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema West and vibrant pro-Alan activist, Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, who is also known as Nana Boakye, has called on the party to pay heed to a call by a founding member of the party, Mr. E.G. Buckman, and elect Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen as the next leader of the party.

In a write-up, Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, popularly called Nana Boakye, pointed out that like revealed by the NPP elder, in 2007, President Akufo-Addo who had had a heated contest for the 2008 presidential ticket, had vowed that after him, Alan Kyerematen would be the party’s next flagbearer, after Alan had conceded defeat to him in a peace gesture.



“I am so glad that our elders who have remained silent for so long are beginning to speak up now.



"All thanks to Mr. E.G. Buckman for the reminder that President Akufo-Addo himself promised that Alan Kyerematen would be the next flagbearer after him. The time has come for that promise to be fulfilled,” Nana Boakye wrote.



The write-up was in reference to an article by Mr. Buckman entitled, “Alan Cash Deserves The Nod!” In it he points out that Alan is also a founding member of the NPP.



“For dignity of our tradition, unity and victory sake, we would choose a founding member of our party, Alan Kyerematen, who, in the midst of serious tension that could break up the unity of the party into pieces, saw the need to make a great sacrifice for Nana Addo to lead the party in 2007 at the Legon Congress, when Nana Addo was not able to secure the required 50% plus 1 to become the party’s presidential candidate.

“Nana Addo, in his acceptance speech after the contest, recognized and appreciated that great sacrifice and openly said Alan Kyeremanten would be the next leader to lead the party after him.



Such profound statement by Nana Addo cannot be forgotten.



Nana Boakye says he has been vindicated by the words of the NPP elder.



“This is what I have been saying all this while! As a party, we must remember that it was not always sweet like this and that people like Alan Kyerematen sacrificed seriously to bring the party into its current power-worthiness.”



He also sides with Mr. Buckman that all the other political parties will be presenting candidates from Northern Ghana and that the NPP presenting a candidate from Northern Ghana (i.e Bawumia) will not do much to its image and political fortunes.

“Like Mr. Buckman points out, many of the young people do not even know that Alan Kyerematen’s signature is one of the few signatures that gave birth to the NPP and that when the party was first formed, who emptied his bank account so that the NPP could buy its first headquarters at Kokomlemle.



“Significantly, you were also part of the few people who emptied their bank accounts to buy the party’s first headquarters at Kokomlemle and financed the party from day one (1992).



At that time, some people didn’t see our party to be good enough to join, but you risked it all to be a founding member, regardless of the potential consequences at the time.



That was the dark days of Ghana politics, the era of commandos, when people lost their careers, businesses, limbs, lives and fortunes by virtue of being members of NPP.” Nana Boakye wrote.