Akufo-Addo describes Mali, Guinea, B. Faso as recalcitrant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is also Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has described Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso as recalcitrant members of ECOWAS.

This is due to the overthrow of constitutionally-elected governments in these three counties and their refusal to return to democratic rule.



At the opening ceremony of the Extraordinary meeting of ECOWAS in Accra on Friday March 25 to take stock of happenings in these countries, Mr Akufo-Addo said “Members of the authority of ECOWAS, I want to welcome your excellencies back to Accra again to take stock of where we are with our three recalcitrant member states – Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso take appropriate decisions on the way forward.



“I want to thank you once again for the short notice you responded to the invitation to this meeting, once again a clear indication of your determination to assume your responsibilities for the security of ECOWAS.”

ECOWAS earlier imposed sanctions on junta members in both Guinea and Mali.



They as well as their family members were banned from travelling and their financial assets have been frozen. This decision was communicated to international bodies like AU, UN, EU and other bilateral bodies.