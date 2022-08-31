Akufo-Addo did no wrong by reinstating Sekondi-Takoradi MCE – Ex-Deputy Attorney General

Former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

A former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done no wrong reinstating the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul Mumin Issah.

According to him, the president overturned the suspension because he was satisfied that the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) had repented from what he did, asaaseradio.com.



He added that it would have been unfortunate for Akufo-Addo to fire the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE.



“Now, having suspended him for some months… the president is pleased with what has happened, and he is satisfied that after the suspension, the MCE would have learned his lessons.



“And the conduct he put up, which attracted public outrage and condemnation, will not be repeated if he gets into office, and it also sends a signal to others that if you conduct yourself in that manner, you will suffer the fate that was suffered by the MCE.



“In fact, if he had been dismissed, I would have seen it with the greatest respect as high-handedness, and it would have been an extreme form of punishment,” he is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, had indicated earlier that Akufo-Addo reinstated Mumin Issah after a recommendation from the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

It will be recalled that the MCE was suspended by President Akufo-Addo in February this year following a confrontation with a police officer.



At around 8:30 PM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the MCE, driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with the registration number GE 5615-20 while approaching a police checkpoint, decided to move past cars waiting to go through the snap check at the Kwesimintsim cemetery.



Inspector Sarfo Andrews and his team, who were on duty then, stopped the MCE, who nearly ran the Police Inspector over.



In a 20-minute video footage shared by the state-run Graphic Online portal, there was a heated exchange between the MCE and the Police Inspector as the former was heard angrily heaping invectives on the police officer for insisting that he joins the queue like others and wait for his turn.



The MCE attempted to use another officer to convince the Inspector on duty to allow him to go, but he [Inspector] insisted that the MCE’s conduct goes against the law and he deserves to be punished for it.



He was later arrested and slapped with three charges relating to the following: Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

His last court appearance was in July.



