Akufo-Addo dines with corruption – Captain Smart jabs

Controversial broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has descended on President Akufo-Addo, saying corruption has soared inhis administration.

Speaking on his Onua Maakye programme on Onua TV, the vociferous presenter jabbed Akufo-Addo and said the president has failed to fight corruption in his government as he promised.



“Have you heard President Akufo-Addo lately say he is not corrupt,” he quizzed.



He added, “President Akufo-Addo sits and dines with corruption everyday that is why he cannot talk about corruption in recent times.”



Smart who was one of the leaders of the #FixTheCountry protesters said he was really disappointed in President Akufo-Addo although he supported him to become the president of the Republic.



“These days he cannot tell us he incorruptible…President Akufo-Addo’s best friend is thievery,” he alleged while chastising the head of state for failing Ghanaians.

His concerns come on the back of the marching of several thousand protesters, led by social media activists.



The aggrieved demonstrators hit the streets of Accra Wednesday highlighting economic problems, heightening joblessness and government management.



The protesters chanted patriotic songs as they took over the streets of Accra.



Under the slogan “#FixTheCountry”, the placards of the protesters in the latest rally against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government had inscriptions “corruption breeds poverty” and “fix our education system now” as they marched in Accra’s principal streets amid chanting patriotic songs.