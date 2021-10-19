Akufo-Addo disowns NPP manifesto promise to build harbour In Cape Coast

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied promising the people of the Central Region to build them a harbour.

He said what the NPP promised to build were landing sites which are currently ongoing in some communities.



The President said these landing sites are currently in various stages of completion including, Senya Breku (92% complete), Elmina (13%), Monroe (78% complete), Winneba (57% complete), Domoa Fetteh (90% complete) and Manford (78-79% complete).



The second phase he disclosed would be in Cape Coast, and the idea is that the project will start next year.



He said the NPP and him as a candidate never committed themselves to build a harbour in Cape Coast but a landing site.



His answer is in sharp contrast to what Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated in 2020.

The Vice President in August 2020 promised that the Central regional capital – Cape Coast will for the first time see the construction of a harbour and an airport.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the announcement when he outlined excerpts of the NPP’s manifesto for the 2020 polls.



Addressing party supporters on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, Dr. Bawumia described the projects as ‘critical’ in boosting tourism and development in the Central Region.



“We will accelerate our investments in roads, railways and ports. And for the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical that we do that. An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast.



"It’s a real tourism hub. Between Greater Accra and Kumasi and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that is really a hub of economic activities. It is a major growth pole if we put an airport there to drive infrastructural growth”, he promised.

But President Akufo-Addo said ‘we have to be clear in our minds that the NPP never committed to construct a harbour in Cape Coast but rather a landing site’.



On the promise of the Airport, he said that is a promise his administration will keep.



The processes for the project he indicated were ongoing.