Akufo-Addo dodging SONA for fear of being exposed - Murtala Muhammed

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

Akufo-Addo postpones March 3 State of Nation Address

Akufo-Addo does not have anything good story to tell Ghanaians, MP



The country is in a mess, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed



Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has suggested that President Akufo-Addo is running away from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) due to the current mess the country is facing.



According to him, Akufo-Addo will be exposed should he address the nation as they do not have a good story to tell Ghanaians about the current state of the nation.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, he said, “…the postponement of the SONA is an admission that we are in a mess. What is the president coming to tell the people of this country? The purpose of the state of the nation address is to inform the people of this country of the true state of the nation. He is just to account to them what the real state of the nation is. I think that they don’t have any good story to tell the only story they have is the story that will expose them the more and that is the reason the president is running away from it.”



He said there is the need for government to explain why President Akufo-Addo is unavailable as his appearance before the house is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



“I think he has a moral duty and responsibility to have explained the reason why the president will not be around. Is it the reason of health, we ought to know.”



The Tamale Central MP was commenting at the back of Deputy Minority Leader's announcement that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will no longer deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, March 3, 2022.