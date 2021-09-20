Akufo-Addo does not enjoy the power to appoint and disappoint - Gabby Otchere reveals

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

• Gabby Otchere-Darko has stated that President Akufo-Addo does not enjoy his role as an appointer and a dismisser

• His comment comes at the back of the list of MMDCE nominees released by the president on Sunday



• But according to Gabby the President finds the use of his power to be tedious



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has revealed that his cousin President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not find pleasure in hiring and firing appointees.



According to Gabby, President Akufo-Addo finds the job of hiring and firing people tedious.



Gabby says President Akufo-Addo finds the process a distraction as his major focus is to execute policies that will better the lives of Ghanaians.

“Akufo-Addo is not a leader who particularly enjoys wielding the power to appoint or disappoint. He’s slow to reshuffle & even finds the constitutional powers to appoint 1,000s of people tedious a time that could be better spent on getting the work done. But it is what it is.”



Gabby revealed that the decision by President Akufo-Addo to have MMDCEs elected stems from his dissension to the ‘winner takes all’ practice in the country.



Gabby asserted that, that practice is a deviation from democratic principles and must not be encouraged.



“It was not for nothing that Akufo-Addo set about to amend the Constitution and have MMDCEs (mayors) elected by the very people they serve. But the opposition had different ideas. The winner takes all, from local to national, is bad for a healthy democracy anywhere in the world.”



His comment comes on the back of the appointment of the Chief Executives for 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

President’s Akufo-Addo’s choices have triggered reactions in some parts of the country. In Chereponi, an angry youth attacked the NPP office and destroyed properties.



The situation was not any different from the Ododiodioo Constituency where irate NPP supporters attacked the NPP chairman in the area and vandalized properties.



In the Evalue-Gwira-Jomoro Municipality some party faithful who spoke to Angel FM on Monday, September 20, 2021, lamented the nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.