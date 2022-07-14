Akufo-Addo doesn’t fear protests; its Parliament that can stop his recklessness – Ellembelle KK

A member of the NDC communication team, Emmanuel K. Anyimah

Emmanuel K. Anyimah, a member of the NDC communication team has called on Parliament to call president Akufo-Addo to order in the midst of economic crises.

Anyimah affectionately called Ellembelle KK was reacting to the Minority’s claim that the Electoral Commission had planned to compile a new voters’ register using only the Ghana card.



“Our understanding as we pick it up is that the Electoral Commission of Ghana is desperately planning to discard the 2020 Voter Register and replace it with a new voter register – which register has caused the taxpayer and the people of Ghana to build with $80million thereabout,” Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu said.

But K.K Anyimah in his submissions on Dwaboase on TV XYZ urged Parliament to stop that plan because the Akufo-Addo government has planned to use the EC to rig the 2024 elections.



“It is only Parliament that can stop this. Demonstrations cannot stop Akufo-Addo,” he said.