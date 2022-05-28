Akufo-Addo doesn’t have knowledge to govern – Okatakyie fires

Journalist, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Host of Abranaaso on TV XYZ, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has asked the youth of the country to rise and fight the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking on his programme, the vociferously chief lashed out at the government for the hardship on the country as he listed some foodstuffs whose prices had tripled in the past month.



Lamenting the prices of maize, tomatoes, groundnut and beans, the broadcaster blamed the “cluelessness of Nana Akufo-Addo” for the hunger in the country.



Prices of food and other commodities have gone up astronomically in the past 2 months with food inflation going up beyond 22 percent.

Okatakyie believes the Akufo-Addo government is to blame for the uncontrolled prices of commodities because those in government don’t feel it when prices go up.



“Akufo-Addo doesn’t have the knowledge to govern…look at how the country is struggling as the economy crumbles,” he bemoaned in Akan.



Chastising the government about the reintroduction of the Agyapa deal, Okatakyie urged the youth to criticise the government and let those in authority know that the citizens are not dumb.