Akufo-Addo doesn’t want voters’ register to be more than 50% of Ghanaians, EC is doing his biding - Tano alleges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) with Jean Mensa

Political Activist, Yaw Asani Tano, has alleged that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, is being manipulated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, President Akufo Addo does not like the fact that more than 50 percent of Ghanaians are in the voters’ register and wants to do everything to reduce it.



In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the political analyst alleged that the current actions of the Jean Mensa-led EC are aimed at attaining the president's wish which is to reduce the number of Ghanaians in the voters' register.



“In 2016 prior to the election, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went to UK to meet a group and there he said he does not understand why and it is out of tune to see Ghana having a voters’ register of over 56 percent. And that South Africa which has the largest political participation in the history of Africa has only 47.8 percent of its population on its voters’ register.



“So, they must do everything possible to ensure (the percentage of Ghanaians on the voters’ register reduces) and this is the plane. This is not something they are now orchestrating; they have a blueprint to ensure that whatever they do matches their thinking.



“The danger is the Electoral Commission becoming an institutionalised regime under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, being manipulated and it is a public secret you cannot run away from it. Jean Mensa is being manipulated by the current administration,” he said in Twi.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, has disclosed that his outfit would only be using the Ghana Card for the next voters' registration.



The NDC has described the move by the EC as unconstitutional, saying that it will lead to a lot of Ghanaians being disenfranchised because most Ghanaians do not have Ghana Card.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has, however, welcomed the decision of the EC saying that it will help sanitise the voters’ register.



Watch the interview below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/DO