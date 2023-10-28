Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000 to support Ga Manye's funeral

Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III died in December 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a cash donation of GH¢100,000 to support the funeral of the late Queen Mother (Ga Manye) of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

According to a Citi News report, the presentation was made on behalf of the president by the former Member of Parliament of Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover. Other items to support the funeral included boxes of assorted drinks, and whisky, among others.



Titus Glover expressed condolences of the president and the state to the bereaved royal family and the entire Ga State on the demise of the late Queen.



Meanwhile, the funeral of the late Queen Mother of Ga State was highly attended by high-profile personalities within government, traditional rulers and the general public.



Prior to the event, an interlocutory injunction was sought by some family members to halt the funeral arrangements but that was later ruled out by the Court as an error, paving the way for the Ga Traditional Council to bury the Ga Manye on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The line-up of activities for the burial ceremony of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III has rendered the Central Business District of Accra and some parts of the Greater Accra Region empty with no soul loitering around.



