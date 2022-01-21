Akufo-Addo donates GH¢200,000 to Bogoso explosion victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated GH¢200,000 to support persons affected by Thursday’s explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region.

This was revealed by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he visited the victims of Thursday’s disaster. The Vice President visited the relief centre with an entourage of some ministers of state and presented some food items, mattresses among others.



Earlier they toured the town to assess the impact of the explosion. Dr. Bawumia disclosed that the President has directed the State Housing Corporation to visit the town and subsequently build houses for the affected victims.



Meanwhile, the Police has appealed to residents around the mining explosion site in the Bogoso area to vacate the area to nearby towns for their safety.



The incident according happened Thursday afternoon. Amateur footage of the explosion making rounds on social media with bodies seen scattered on the floor near the accident site.



According to the Police “preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

“Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality”.



The Police statement further noted “Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident.







Video Credit: Kwasi Amankwah Gyebi



TWI NEWS

“We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation.



“Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course”.



