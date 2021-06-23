Akufo-Addo endorses Bawumia's works

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Dr. Bawumia is a 'first class assistant'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted the accomplishment of his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a ‘first-class assistant.”



The two are on a two-day tour of the North East Region, inspecting ongoing works and listening to concerns of stakeholders. The tour which began on Tuesday, June 22 will end today.



At a meeting with the chiefs and elders of the Walewale, the president paid glowing tribute to Bawumia stressing that he was grateful to the people and elders of Walewale for gifting him Bawumia.



"I want to end by saying a big thank you to the people of the North East, especially to the people of Walewale. You have given me a first-class assistant in the form of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. He has been of great help to me, in my government."

President Akufo-Addo also thanked the people for the massive votes he received during the 2020 elections.



“Of the six (6) six seats there are in the North East Region, NPP won four (4). And, for the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, the NPP presidential candidate won the absolute majority of the presidential vote in the North East Region,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He however expressed regrets with the NPP's defeat in the Nalerigu and Bunkpurugu constituencies.



“Nalerigu and Bunkpurugu did not vote for the NPP. It is a pity, and I am hoping that next time we can do better and get all six seats in the North East Region,” the President said.



“Though the NPP lost a woman” in the person of Hajia Alima Mahama, the president indicated that “you, in Walewale, have given me another woman. I have expressed my appreciation not only for the vote, but also for her qualities and abilities in nominating her as the Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection" in the person of Lariba Zuweira Abudu.



Hajia Halima has been appointed Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America.