Akufo-Addo enskinned Chief of Truth at Daffiama-Bussie-Issa

President Akufo-Addo greeting a chief

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been enskinned as the “Yelemanga Naa” which translates as ‘Chief of Truth’ by the traditional authority in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa in the Upper West region at a ceremony held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

It comes on the back of the president’s recent official visit to the region to inspect ongoing projects and cut sod for the construction of some roads



At Issa in particular, President Akufo-Addo visited the area to inspect the progress made on the Agenda 111 Hospital Project for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District.



Paramount chief of the area, Naa Yelekuang Bawiele, at a brief durbar for the president thanked him for the numerous developmental project he has extended to the area.



Listing a number of developmental projects, the paramount chief indicated that the president has been truthful in redeeming his promises to the area.



“We requested that you hasten the process to upgrade the Issa Health Centre, which was then a CHPS Compound, to a district hospital. It was then upgraded to a Polyclinic status in 2019. This is the first in the history of the district since its creation in 2012 as the district had neither a district hospital nor a polyclinic.

“You (President Akufo-Addo) promised to provide the Issa Youth Leadership Training Institute with a bus, and you did exactly that, and the school has now been upgraded into a Technical Institute under TVET,” he said.



“Through your leadership, the District Assembly, led by the DCE in collaboration with the Catholic Church, established a Senior High School here some two years ago.



“We also requested for the tarring of the Issa Town Roads and you delivered” adding that, “the district capital now has a tarred road and more importantly Fian-Wogu road, Issa Kojokperi – Wahabu – Wellembelle road is also under construction,” Naa Yelekuang Bawiele further added.



Touching on other projects, “We are also aware of your government’s collaboration with the European Union to construct some roads and markets in the district. Notable amongst them are the Fian-Owlo-Daffiama-road, Wogu-Saamanbo road, among others. You all know Chiefs do not participate in partisan politics. All that I have said is devoid of political interest but facts that can be verified”.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo reassured them of his determination to see to it that necessary development projects are spread fairly throughout the nation, especially the Upper West Region.

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA