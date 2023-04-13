Akufo-Addo erred in making Bryan Acheampong Agric minister – Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen believes that President Akufo-Addo erred in appointing Bryan Acheampong as the Minister of Agriculture.

He is of the view Bryan Acheampong would have made a lot of gains if he was appointed to the National Security Ministry considering his vast experience in security issues.



“If I were the president, I will not appoint Bryan Acheampong as Agric minister. Rather, I will appoint him as National Security Minister and move the current National Security Minister to the Agric Ministry or I will take Bryan Acheampong to the Interior and make the Interior minister the Agric minister,” he said.



Mr. Obiri Boahen was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.



On Bryan Acheampong's comments on not handing over power to the NDC in 2024, he said the Agric Minister was just talking about how vigilant the NPP will be during the 2024 elections and not about violence.

He says people are just opposed to his views just to score some political points but Bryan Acheampong's comments in the Eastern Region are accurate and make clear the kind of vigilance needed for the 2024 elections.



