Akufo-Addo expected in Washington as Biden hosts US-African leaders’ summit

President Akufo-Addo and Joe Biden

A number of African leaders on Sunday, December 11, 2022 announced on social media their departure for Washington DC in the United States.

The seat of the US government is readying to receive about 50 African leaders billed to attend the Joe Biden-administration’s first U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.



Among leaders who are heading to Washington are Zambian president Hakainde Hichelima, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, Uganda’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Liberia’s George Manneh Weah.



In the case of Ivory Coast, Prime Minister Patrick Achi arrived in Washington on December 11, 2022 and is set to represent President Alassane Ouattara.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to join his counterparts for the summit that is set to host about 50 African leaders – 49 heads of government and the African Union Commission (AUC) chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat.



According to information available to GhanaWeb, crucial conversations on health, democracy, climate change will top the agenda for the gathering slated to take place between December 13–15, 2022.



The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will also provide heads of state the chance to discuss ways to fortify a mutually beneficial partnership that would create jobs and encourage sustainable growth.

The host nation is looking to refocus its attention on Africa in the light of recent inroads by rivals China and Russia – both countries have periodic gatherings for African leaders to discuss bilateral and continent-wide cooperation.



"I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations," said President Biden.



The summit's schedule includes sessions on topics like infrastructure development, global health and food security, climate change and energy, and young African leaders in the diaspora.



