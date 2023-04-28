0
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo extols Austrian government’s assistance to Ghana

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (L) Jointly Addressing The Press With President Nana Akufo Addo (R Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (L) jointly addressing the press with President Nana Akufo-Addo (R

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said Austria has been a good development partner to Ghana.

On Wednesday, 26 April 2023, Mr Akufo-Addo received the Chancellor of the Government of the Republic of Austria, Mr Karl Nehammer, at the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency in Accra, as part of his 2-day visit to Ghana.

Mr Nehammer is the first Austrian Chancellor to visit Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said “relations between our two countries date back several decades”.

In recent times, he noted that “the ties of friendship and co-operation between our two countries have grown stronger”.

For instance, he said: “Trade volumes between our two countries continue to grow, and the signing of a bilateral agreement for officers of the Austrian Armed Forces to hold courses at the Kofi Annan International Peace-keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has proven to be invaluable”.

Also, President Akufo-Addo said the establishment in Ghana of 16 integrated recycling and compost plants by the “renowned Ghanaian company, Jospong Ltd, all of which I personally cut the sod [for], could not have been possible without the assistance of the Austrian government”.

“These, and many more, provide a durable basis for cordial co-operation and collaboration between our two countries”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.

He said the “Ghanaian people and I value very much the relationship and the friendship between Ghana and Austria, and my hope is that our two nations and peoples will continue to deepen”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs