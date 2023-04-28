Akufo-Addo extols Austrian government’s assistance to Ghana

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (L) jointly addressing the press with President Nana Akufo-Addo (R

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said Austria has been a good development partner to Ghana.

On Wednesday, 26 April 2023, Mr Akufo-Addo received the Chancellor of the Government of the Republic of Austria, Mr Karl Nehammer, at the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency in Accra, as part of his 2-day visit to Ghana.



Mr Nehammer is the first Austrian Chancellor to visit Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo said “relations between our two countries date back several decades”.



In recent times, he noted that “the ties of friendship and co-operation between our two countries have grown stronger”.

For instance, he said: “Trade volumes between our two countries continue to grow, and the signing of a bilateral agreement for officers of the Austrian Armed Forces to hold courses at the Kofi Annan International Peace-keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has proven to be invaluable”.



Also, President Akufo-Addo said the establishment in Ghana of 16 integrated recycling and compost plants by the “renowned Ghanaian company, Jospong Ltd, all of which I personally cut the sod [for], could not have been possible without the assistance of the Austrian government”.



“These, and many more, provide a durable basis for cordial co-operation and collaboration between our two countries”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.



He said the “Ghanaian people and I value very much the relationship and the friendship between Ghana and Austria, and my hope is that our two nations and peoples will continue to deepen”.