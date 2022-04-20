8
Akufo-Addo family and friends seeking 3rd term through Bawumia to cover up their sins – Edudzi

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama’s aide urges Ghanaians to vote out NPP

Bawumia tagged as successor to Akufo-Addo

NPP bent on breaking 8-year political cycle

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has stated that, elements of the current government have resolved to remain in power to avoid accounting for their misdeeds.

According to him, such persons made up of the president’s family and friends have decided to avoid accountability by pushing for another four-year term for the ruling New Patriotic Party through a government headed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Now that they keep saying break the eight, that word should not be taken literally. It is about this government using foul means in order to perpetuate itself in power. Because leading members of the NPP have done a lot of things against Ghana and they believe that the only way they will not be accountable to the people of this country, is to remain in power,” he stated.

Lawyer Edudzi cited the recent endorsement of Dr Bawumia as a successor to the president by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, as confirmation to his allegations against the president and his associates.

“Recently you heard Ken Ofori Atta who as finance minister has among other things used political power to destroy people’s businesses, has obviously endorsed Dr Bawumia – clearly telling you that the Akufo-Addo family and friends are seeking a third term through Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in order to cover their sins.

“And so in the next election, they are going to do everything in their power in the name of break the 8 in order to keep themselves in power to stop accountability,” he stated in an interview on Okay FM’s morning show.

