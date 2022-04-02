Akufo-Addo flies to US for T.D Jakes event and UK, set to spend 1 week abroad - Report

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be speaking at TD Jakes church

President Akufo-Addo who approved austerity measures including a ban on travel for all public officials has “surreptitiously” jetted off to the United State of America where he is expected to speak at T.D Jake’s church later today, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana Thursday 31st March, 2022.



After the T.D Jakes event dubbed International Leadership Summit, the President will later tomorrow also jet off to the United Kingdom and return to Ghana later on 6th April 2022.



Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit (ILS), formerly the International Pastors and Leadership Conference, has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders, and influential change agents with invaluable leadership insights from T.D. Jakes, ILS visionary and founder, the program website claimed.



President Akufo-Addo will be speaking later this evening during the Master Class session.



It is unclear yet, whether the President flew his profligate $18,000 an hour private jet to the United States and could be connecting same to the UK later tomorrow.



It will be recalled in February President Akufo-Addo attended an event in which the American bishop, while introducing the President to his audience noted that Ghana has been transformed under the tutelage of President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he has been amazed by the works of President Akufo-Addo such as making Ghana a booming tech centre and his efforts to transform the country into a key travel destination.



“I have, for some time, watched with amazement, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo will speak at our International Leadership Summit this month.



"And, in case you are not up to speed on how things are going in Africa; Ghana is one of Africa’s wealthiest countries; he [Akufo-Addo] has completely turned it around.”



T. D Jakes was trolled by some Ghanaians for his remarks.



