Akufo-Addo funded Mahama’s masters programme in Russia – Hopeson Adorye alleges

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party has alleged that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo funded John Dramani Mahama’s Master's programme in Russia.



Without any evidence backing his claim, Adorye bragged on Net2 TV that he has information to the effect that now President Akufo-Addo offered John Mahama financial assistance in the past.



According to him, former President Kufuor is aware of this and was shocked when he first spoke about it.



Adorye was reacting to corruption allegations levelled against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by some members of the National Democratic Congress.

He said President Akufo-Addo is a ‘self-made' politician who would not siphon public funds for personal use.



“They should ask John Mahama about the person who funded his masters in Russia. You have no idea. When former President Mahama was going to undertake a masters course in Russia, Akufo-Addo gave him money. First time I said this, former President Kufuor was surprised and asked where I got the information. I told him, we know everything. He was shocked. They should ask him.



“The man (Akufo-Addo) is self-made. This is someone who had three family members in the 'Big Six’ so what can you show him? They are the ones who contributed to bring Nkrumah to serve as General Secretary of the UGCC,” he said.



These allegations were however rubbished by Edudzi Tamakloe, who is an aide to former president John Mahama.



In a Facebook post, Edudzi called out Adorye for spreading falsehood on national television. “Hopeson Adorye stop the lies. In the 1980s that JM studied, Akufo Addo was not in position to pay the fees of JM. You are growing, stop it,”.



But Adoryea kept on insisting that Mahama indeed benefitted from Akufo-Addo generosity with a call on Edudzi to ‘ask JM.’