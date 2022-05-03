Akufo-Addo government behaving like a military regime – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has observed that the conduct of the Akufo-Addo-led administration is comparable to a military regime.



According to him, the government has over the years exhibited a sense of intolerance of criticism.



Speaking at a public lecture titled ‘Ghana At A Crossroads’ on May 2, 2022, John Mahama pointed specifically to the electoral violence in 2020 that led to the death of eight persons.

The 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress berated President Akufo-Addo for not commenting on the incident, sympathizing with the families of the victims or causing an action to be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.



He added that the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections violence was also a testament to the fact that the Akufo-Addo-led administration is becoming like a military regime.



“For the first time under the Fourth Republic, eight Ghanaians were brutally gunned down during elections in 2020 by agents of the state and government and yet no action has been taken against the perpetrators.



“It has been over a year since these killings took place, but the President has not taken the trouble to publicly indicate his revulsion at them or even sympathize with the bereaved families. He has refused to acknowledge these extra-judicial killings that made him President.



“He has also taken no clear action to hold the perpetrators to account. These killings were preceded by similar unprovoked violent attacks on members of the opposition by militant groups operating under the aegis of this government during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections and at other times.

“No Government in our recent history has demonstrated a lack of democratic temperament in dealing with issues of dissent and public criticism than the one headed by Nana Akufo-Addo.



“Ghanaians have witnessed a government, which though was popularly elected, in 2016, has behaved more like a military regime than a civilian one,” Mahama said at the event which took place at Kempinski Gold Coast hotel in Accra.



