Akufo-Addo government generally incompetent, corrupt - Mahama

President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama comments on the economy

Former President accuses government of incompetence and corruption



Government set to announce far-reaching economic plans



Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Ghana is currently under an incompetent government and issues of corruption continue to worsen the plight of the ordinary citizen.



According to him, despite mouthwatering promises by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, the country has been plunged into a harsh economic situation occasioned by general incompetence by the government.



“The failure of this government has been spectacular in all fronts,” he said, stressing that for the National Democratic Congress, they were poised to use all constitutional means to get the government to be accountable to the people.

Mahama reminded Ghanaians that the Akufo-Addo-led government arrived in 2017 on the “back of mouthwatering promises to make life easier for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country.



“Indeed, we all recollect some of those mouthwatering promises including one by the current President to transform this country Ghana within 18 months,” he added.



According to him, those promises have turned into the current economic downturn that citizens are facing, one that he said had never before been witnessed under the Fourth Republic.



Mahama made the remarks on March 21, 2022, at the launch of the TEIN (Tertiary Education Institutions Network) app at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA.



He also stressed the need for the youth within TEIN and in the informal sector to be better organized by the party to help sell its message and secure its political fortunes because “the issues that affect the youth of Ghana who dominate our population are many.”