Akufo-Addo government has neglected Gender Ministry due to Adwoa Safo's absence - Affi Agbenyo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Adwoa Safo referred to the Privileges Committee

Ministry of Gender is leaderless with a caretaker minister, Gender Activist



The vulnerable require innovative interventions from government to survive, Affi Agbeyo



A Gender Activist, Affi Agbenyo, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of neglecting the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry due to the absence of the substantive Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



According to her, the only time government was concerned about the minister’s absence was when her vote was needed for the passage of the E-Levy.



“The only time the Minister’s absence bothered the Presidency was when the Minister was needed as a Parliamentarian to cast her vote for the E-Levy bill to be passed.”



She added that in the absence of the Minister, the most vulnerable have received no support.

“More than ever, the Ministry of Gender is leaderless with a caretaker minister who is undoubtedly overwhelmed with her own responsibilities.



“In such difficult times which we all agree, the most vulnerable of us, the most marginalized of us require innovative interventions from government to survive but there is no Ministry taking care of us,” she said on Saturday.



On October 6, 2021, President Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office, for the Gender Minister.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.



However, the former Procurement Minister was unable to resume and requested an extension. It did not, however, state when she will resume.



“In her absence, and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to act as caretaker Minister,” the Presidency said.