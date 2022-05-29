Akufo-Addo government is wasteful and useless – Ato Forson

MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency who’s a former deputy Minister for Finance Cassiel Ato Forson has described the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party(NPP) as “wasteful and Useless” when it comes to economic management.

According to him, the government is messing up the Ghanaian economy and it will be better if President Akuffo Addo declares the country a High Indebtedness Poor Country (HIPC) and be free than to mismanage the economy



“Ghana will be crushed if the hardship continues this way as we are witnessing, in fact, everything under the Nana Akufo Addo government is being mismanaged. The Free Senior High School policy which was hastily introduced by the Nana Akufo-Addo government is collapsing. As of now, the School Feeding Program has totally collapsed as a result of poor economic management.”



Speaking during the First General Meeting of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network(TAIN) of the University of Education Winneba, Ajumako Campus on the Theme: Building to Recapture Power in 2024, the role of TAIN, Dr. Ato Forson who’s the Minority Spokesperson on Finance noted that about 90.99% of loans secured by the government are being used to pay the debt incurred by the government.



“I am challenging Nana Akuffo Addo led New Patriotic Party government to point out a single successful initiative they have introduced, he has collapsed all the good policies introduced by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before leaving power.”



“The Country is on the verge of collapsing under the Nana Akuffo Addo-led NPP government. The challenges Ghanaians are going through is beyond understanding, in fact Ghanaians are fed up with the New Patriotic Party already.



This has enabled the majority of the New Patriotic Party Members to decide on voting against the Party in the upcoming 2024 general election. As a Member of Minority Ranking Member and a Member of Parliament, I won’t sit down for this Country to crush through economic and mismanagement.

I am expecting Nana Akufo Addo to resign from being the President and stay away for the good ones which are the NDC to take over to fill all the Economic portholes created by the New Patriotic Party.”



Dr. Ato Forson appealed to the National Democratic Congress to provide the TAIN members with jobs if they win the 2024 upcoming general election and it is obvious the NDC will win the election.



He said, as of now most of the TAIN members are finding it difficult to pay their school fees due to economic hardship.



He urged all the TAIN members in the country to go out massively and vote out the Akufo Addo-government to rescue the country from Economic Hardship coming 2024.



Among the dignitaries were the Member of Parliament for New Edubeasi Constituency Hon. Abdul Salam Adam, Former Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, Central Regional Youth Organizer, NDC Yaw Dadson, Former Communication Officer for the NDC Solomon Nkasah, NDC Youth Organizer for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Amos Mensa, and all the NDC Constituency Executives in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.