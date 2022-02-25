Akufo-Addo government will go down as one of the most wasteful – Ako Gunn

NDC Deputy Communications Director, Ako Gunn

The Deputy Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the 120,000 Ghana cedis deposited into Dome-Kwabenya MP’s Fidelity bank account, was her allotment of a programme fund.

According to Ako Gunn, Sarah Adwoa Safo is a beneficiary of some “17 million” the Akufo-Addo led government has allocated for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament to undertake some education within their respective constituencies.



“Were you surprised to hear an amount of 120,000 deposited in a fidelity account for Adwoa Safo? Please don’t be, that was Adwoa Safo’s share of an amount of 17,000,000 (17 million) given to their 137 MPs to embark on an education in their constituencies, with the least getting an amount of 120,000” he said in a statement sighted by Angelonline.com.gh.



Ako Gunn’s allegation came at a time when controversies seem to be spurring over the source of the said amount and its purpose, following the disclosure made by the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, during an interview with Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.



Kennedy Agyapong on the show said the money was meant for his ex-wife to return to Ghana to participate in the processes towards passing of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy).



“The Chief of Staff called me and I went, I swear (on) my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me GHC120,000 and deposited into Adwoa Safo’s Fidelity Bank Account. I took the money there into the Fidelity Account, ask her personal assistant if what I am saying is not the truth”, he said.

Meanwhile, the statement of the NDC executive is also at variance with that of the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye DC.



The latter on the Anopa Bofoↄ show on Thursday February 24, 2022 denied the claim that the GH₵120,000 paid into the account of the Dome-Kwabenya MP was to get her to return to Ghana.



According to him, the money was rather a birthday gift from Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff.



“That GH¢120,000 was not meant for her to return to Ghana, because she [Adwoa Safo] called the Chief of Staff that she is celebrating her birthday and she hasn’t received any gift from her yet. So, it is a gift from the Chief of Staff’s personnel resources,” he told host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in Twi.



However according to Mr. Ako Gunn, the money coupled with other expenses being made by the NPP government in the name of E-levy would make the government the most wasteful in the history of the country.