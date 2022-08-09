5
Akufo-Addo has a kingship mentality, he believes what he says is final - Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba?fit=600%2C312&ssl=1 Abraham Amaliba, chief legal advisor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has called on Akufo-Addo to stand on the principles of democracy and lead the country rather than lead like a king whose decision is always final.

According to him, Akufo-Addo must respect the opinions of Ghanaians calling for a reshuffle as they are the ones who gave him the mandate to rule the country for two terms.

“Akufo-Addo has a kingship mentality. He behaves like he wants to be a king and as a king what he says is final but he shouldn’t forget that, on two occasions, he had to go to the people to ask for their mandate, so if today the people are calling for reshuffle, you don’t say you think they are performing well and are against the government.”

His comments come on the back of Akufo-Addo's comments indicating that he has no plans to reshuffle his ministers despite several calls from Ghanaians.

Mr. Amaliba further added that the statement by the president shows he lacks leadership quality, adding that he must put Ghanaians first.

“Listening to the president, Akufo-Addo lacks leadership qualities because a leader doesn’t speak that way. A president doesn’t respond to his citizens in the manner he responded in Tamale yesterday.

“…so when people are saying your finance minister is not performing well, get him out and get another competent person to work. And you (Akufo-Addo) say NDC will destabilize your government or these are people looking for job, that's not how democracy works because democracy is about the people, democracy is for you to do what the people want and not for you to do what you want, he said on TV3's Big Issues show.

NYA/WA

