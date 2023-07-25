Akufo-Addo has a penchant for not faulting his appointees – Agyeman-Duah

Governance expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Governance expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has expressed worry about President Akufo-Addo’s consistent posture to going ahead with state investigative bodies on Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash at her residence.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo in his acceptance of the resignation of Madam Cecilia Dapaah applauded her for her loyalty to protecting the image of his government.



“I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the governance expert indicated that President Akufo-Addo should have left the issue of commending her for the hard work.



“Our President has a penchant of perhaps not accusing or levelling anything against his appointees; he has been consistent. All the allegations of the case or similar he has been consistent so that did not surprise me.

“But I thought this was a fine opportunity for the President for the first time to stand tall on this issue. He should have taken the high ground by commending her for resigning but not making any conclusion that he is confident she will be cleared. Because we don’t know the end of the matter,” Mr. Agyeman-Duah stated.



He continued: “As the special prosecutor has set in and is going to madam Dapaah’s house we don’t know how the investigation is going to go. So if the President of the republic makes such a statement then I am not surprised that people are thinking that perhaps there is going to be the clearing agent thing.”



