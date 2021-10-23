Akufo-Addo has abandoned the most projects ever - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is the NDC's National Communications Officer

• Many incumbent governments abandon projects started by previous administrations

• Sammy Gyamfi says the NDC continued many projects it inherited



• He said President Nana Akufo-Addo has abandoned more than any president



The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has claimed that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is the one with the highest number of abandoned projects in the country’s history.



According to him, there have been unprecedented numbers of abandoned projects under the tenure of this administration than have ever been done under any past government.



This is coming on the back of an interview that the president granted an Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, where he made a comment about the number of neglected projects that his government were supposedly working on.

President Akufo-Addo, while responding to a specific case of the Aflao E-block that has been left uncompleted, said that if the Paramount Chief of the Aflao, Torgbui Fiti badly wanted the project completed, then he should do it himself.



But, commenting on the matter on Saturday, October 23, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi said it is wrong for all politicians to be painted with the same brush on the issue of abandoning projects.



“The abandonment of developmental projects that we have seen under this current government is unprecedented; never in the history of this country have we seen the neglect of developmental projects on this large scale and so the attempt to box politicians together and say that this is a failure of the political elite, that NDC NPP have done the same is neither here nor there. That is hypocritical – it is not true,” he said.



He also explained some of the projects, for instance, that were inherited by the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, and how he completed them, to support his comments.



“We inherited the Bui Dam project from President Kufuor in 2009, it was at a 30% completion stage, we even procured excess funds of $100 million and completed Bui Dam. We inherited the Eurojet Hospitals project – about seven of them, the funding arrangement that had been approved by parliament under the Kufuor administration didn’t fall through but we floated bonds worth more than GH¢400,000, and we continued those projects,” he said.

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has promised to construct a number of buildings for both education and the health sector.



One of such is the government’s Agenda 111 project which is to see to the construction of 111 hospitals across the country.



