Akufo-Addo has added 60% of Ghana's all time public debt to GDP - Minority in Parliament

• The Minority addressed a forum in Accra on the Policy Dialogue on the Economy

• Cassiel Ato Forson, a member of the Finance Committee in Parliament explained that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government alone has added 60% of Ghana's all-time debt to GDP



• He explained that the situation today is even worse



The Minority in Parliament has stated that since the dawn of Ghana, the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government alone has contributed the most to the country's debt to GDP.



In actual percentages, it said that this administration alone has added 60% of the total debt to GDP.



Cassiel Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency and a former deputy minister of finance, made this known while addressing an NDC Ranking Members Forum on the Policy Dialogue on the Economy, Monday.



He explained that the current administration has increased the debt of the country like no other government in its history.

“President Akufo-Addo’s first time, he has increased Ghana’s debt to GDP in dollar terms by 50%. In fact, if you are to look at it from the cedi perspective, then it means that President Akufo-Addo’s government added 50% of today’s Ghana’s public debt. In fact, if you use today, it would be worse.



“As of 31st December 2020, public debt that we had from Kwame Nkrumah to date, since Adam, President Akufo-Addo’s government alone, added 60% of Ghana’s public debt,” he said.



The forum was addressed by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and Cassiel Ato Forson, a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament.







