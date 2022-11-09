Akufo-Addo has admitted we are in a crisis, time to work our way out – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen and President Akufo-Addo

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has rallied for support to help the government deal with economic hardship being experienced in the county.

Kyerematen said at a recent event that it was instructive to note that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had admitted that the country was in a crisis but that working our way out of the crisis was the most important thing to do.



He stressed that doing so will require the collective efforts of the government and the citizenry.



“The president has admitted himself that we are in a crisis. So, the issue is not about being in crisis, it is about finding a solution to the crisis. It behoves on government to do all it takes to take us out of the crisis and I believe you all know that we are very much on it.



“If for some reason you do not hear from us, it is not that we have forgotten or we do not have empathy for the people of this country … I stand here to say we understand your plight fully,” he told a congregation of the Centenary celebration of Asante presbytery in Kumasi over the weekend.



What Akufo-Addo said about Ghana being in a crisis

Amid an economic downturn, calls for Akufo-Addo to resign has heightened with a November 5, 2022 protest dubbed ‘Kume Preko Reloaded’ making the loudest call as activists and politicians marched in Accra to press home that demand.



The government is meanwhile, grappling with an economic crisis, which along with the galamsey scourge and corruption are the major drivers for the call on Akufo-Addo to resign along with his Vice President, Mahamadu Bawumia.



Akufo-Addo in his October 30 address on the economy blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causes for the country’s economic woes.



While admitting that the country was in crisis and rallying support for various government interventions to stem the tide, he said the situation was not peculiar to the country as many nations across the world were also experiencing difficulties.



“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.

“But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedevilled our economy,” he said.



But like before, President Akufo-Addo blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causative factors for the economic woes.



SARA/PEN