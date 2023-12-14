Akufo-Addo has already given up on Ghana – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has voiced his opinion on Ghana's economy, suggesting that President Nana Akufo-Addo is neglecting his duties.

These comments arise amidst mounting concerns by Ghanaians about Ghana's economic and social difficulties.



John Mahama, Ghana's president from 2012 to 2017, shared these views during his visit to the Omanhene of Bodi in the Western North region, citinewsroom.com reports.



He highlighted what he sees as a deficiency in leadership and dedication from the current government in tackling the nation's pressing problems.



The former president said, “The economy is in a mess and we need someone with experience to come and fix the economy. Because it appears that Akufo-Addo has given up. When he asked about how he was going to fix the economic challenges, He [Akufo-Addo] said someone else must take the nation forward.

“The only party that can fix the economy of Ghana is the NDC, we have done it before and we are the only party that can fix Ghana’s economy. At this point what Ghana needs is experience. Someone who has done it before and can do it again,” he added.



RAD/OGB







