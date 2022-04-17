Akufo-Addo has assured us he will handover to NPP President – John Boadu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Ado wants NPP to retain power beyond 2024

He tasks party faithful to remain united



NPP activate 'Break The Eight' campaign



General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, John Boadu has revealed that President Akufo-Addo is bent on handing over power to a Presidential candidate of the NPP in 2024.



John Boadu, whiles speaking at a news conference in Kumasi earlier this week (April 13) quoted the President as saying he believed handing over to an NPP candidate was not far fetched but that it will require unity of purpose.



According to a Daily Guide newspaper report, Boadu told the conference that Akufo-Addo had disclosed his 'dream' at a National Executive Committee meeting on April 12.



“If we adhere to my wise counsel and remain united as one elephant family with a common destiny, definitely we shall win the elections and I, Nana Akufo-Addo, will hand over political power to another competent NPP person in 2024,” the President purportedly said.

“The NPP members should remain steadfast and united around the sterling leadership of the government which is steering the country through these difficult times,” he quoted the President as saying.



“The party can only realise its ambition of retaining political power in 2024 when the party members eschew all forms of bickering, antagonism and all other things that tend to divide us.”



Akufo-Addo's second and final term in office will expire after the 2024 General Elections when a new president is elected.



While he has promised to respect the presidential term limits when his time is up, the President has also stated on multiple occasions that he desires to handover to a President-elect from the NPP stock.



That aspiration ties into the NPP's 'Break The Eight' campaign that aims that winning a third consecutive election, a feat that will be the first under the 1992 Constitution.