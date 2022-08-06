Akufo-Addo has ‘badly mismanaged’ the economy – Sekou Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is not happy with how Ghana’s economy has been managed under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the ordinary Ghanaian is going through hardship that will make the governing NPP's bid to break the eight-year political cycle, a mere mantra, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo brings his tenure to an end in 2024.



He said, Akufo-Addo has failed big time and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has to carry the burden of that failure going forward.



Dr. Nkrumah is of the view that, since the NPP has failed with the abysmal performance of mismanaging the economy, the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, stands a chance of winning political power in 2024.



He observed that the NDC’s victory will mean that the opposition party has a huge responsibility to Ghanaians and they must not “go back to business as usual” after they win the 2024 election.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Sekou Nkrumah noted that NDC should not win the 2024 election with their last Presidential candidate, thus, John Dramani Mahama, even though he appears to be the most popular candidate at the moment.



“The Ghana economy is so badly mismanaged! And the ordinary Ghanaian is going through hardship big time, so there is no way the NPP can break the eight years cycle. Simply put Nana Addo has failed miserably, and going forward his vice will carry this burden!

“So, looking beyond NPP, the NDC has not only a big chance but a responsibility to Ghanaians. We just don’t need a change in 2024 only to go back to business as usual. And that is why for me, I feel strongly that their presidential candidate for 2024 should not be Mahama. I have nothing personal against the man, but we have had him as president and we all saw what he can do, or rather what he cannot do,” Dr. Sekou Nkrumah stated in his post.



He, therefore, advised the NDC to “forget the popularity [of John Dramani Maham], we need to ignore that and look for a new leader who can inspire hope and give us a new direction.”



He stressed that the public image and perception of an individual who leads a political party is as important as the team that leads it.



“Yes, I know in a democracy leadership is a team and not a one-man show, but image and perception is very important in politics. We must change NPP, and we must change Mahama. Ghana, forward ever!” Dr. Sekou Nkrumah concluded.







PEN/SARA