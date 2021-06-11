Akufo-Addo has borrowed more than any president in Ghana’s history – Owusu Banahene

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene has said Akufo-Addo's led government has borrowed more than any other government in Ghana’s history.

Owusu Banahene said “despite promising to reduce government borrowing, President Akufo-Addo has borrowed more than any government in Ghana’s history, with very little to show. Today, our current debt position is unsustainable and the worst ever in our 4th republican history.”



He said despite the incessant borrowing by the government, it cannot point to any significant projects it has undertaken for the four years that it has been in power.



He further accused President Akufo-Addo of mismanaging state funds.

“The reason why President Akufo-Addo has very little to show for the unprecedented resource envelope that has accrued to his government is that he has wasted the chunk of the monies on consumption, corruption, and wasteful expenditures,” Nana Owusu Banahene exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“He has supervised the worst mismanagement of Ghana’s economy since its independence. His misplaced priorities are what have plunged Ghana into the catastrophic debt situation and economic quagmire we presently find ourselves in,” he added.