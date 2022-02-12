Akufo-Addo has brought back tyranny – Kwakye Ofosu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former deputy minister for information under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for acting in a manner that compromises press freedom.

The president has been under serious criticism following the arrest and detention of some journalists and activists over the past few weeks as a result of their utterances.



Reacting to the arrests in a Twitter post, Felix Kwkaye Ofosu while sharing an old video of former president John Agyekum Kufour, pointed out what he said has been a shocking deterioration in leadership.



In the video accompanying his tweet, then-President Kufour while addressing a political rally is heard touting the protection of free speech under his leadership.



“When we came to power the first law we repealed was the criminal libel law. Now everywhere you go there is an FM station where everyone is freely speaking their mind. Even the opposition NDC has more radio stations than us, all they do is spew propaganda they don’t do good with their freedom.



“They don’t speak the truth but we know that as humans if you are not given the opportunity to speak your mind you are being oppressed in a way. That was why we said remove the criminal libel law; Let the people feel free, let them think free, and let them talk freely, we want Ghanaians to feel they are truly a free nation," Kufour stated.

Drawing a comparison, Mr. Ofosu Kwaky said: “President Kufour puts daylight between himself and President Akufo-Addo in this video. The latter has brought back tyranny and rolled back the gains made in media freedom. What a shocking deterioration is leadership standards!”





Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has noted what he describes as the growing criminalisation of speech and journalism under the Akufo-Addo government.According to Mr Mahama, he deems the situation under the current administration as appalling.The former president made this known in an open letter addressed to his successor on Friday, February 11, 2022, following the arrest and detention of Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a political talk show host of Accra FM.

Noting how President Akufo-Addo in his days as Attorney General fought to repeal the criminal libel law, Mahama said recent developments under the current government show a deliberate use of state power to suppress, criminalise free speech.



“Now, in a space of less than two weeks, four people have suffered police action, criminalizing their right to free speech. As Attorney General, at the time, who led the repeal of the criminal libel law, in order that citizens could freely express their views, it is unconscionable to be suppressing the rights and criminalising the speech of citizens and journalists. It is even more worrying when the power of the state is used as a pliant tool in this intimidating endeavour.



“Radio and TV presenter Captain Smart was dragged from court, and although he had been granted bail, sent into detention. Another radio presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has been incarcerated for statements he allegedly made. A civil society activist was arrested, detained, sent to court on criminal charges, granted bail and yet detained again for making a statement against you, President Akufo-Addo.



“As if to suggest insincerity behind the serious decriminalization of speech that you led, another radio presenter, Bobie Ansah, has been arrested, detained and charged– criminalized for speaking and making allegations against your wife,” portions of Mr Mahama’s open letter to President Akufo-Addo read.