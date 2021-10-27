Akufo-Addo has completed 1001 inherited education projects – Rev Ntim Fordjour

John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, has reiterated the government’s commitment to completing inherited and ongoing education infrastructure projects.

In an interview with journalists, Rev. Ntim Fordjour revealed that President Akufo-Addo’s government was bequeathed with total uncompleted education projects of 3,897 as of January 2017.



Out of this number, between 2017 and 2021, 1,001 projects have been completed, including classroom blocks, dormitories, science labs, dining halls, etc. The rest are at various stages of completion.



On the matter of E-Blocks, NPP under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far completed and operationalized 30 E-Blocks. However, he was quick to add that NDC under Mahama completed only 29 out of the total 124 E-Blocks commenced.

Specifically, on the status of Aflao E-Block, the Deputy Education Minister urged the public to disregard NDC propaganda, noting that the status of work on the Aflao E-Block under NDC was 23.4% as of the end of 2016.



“From 2017 to date under President Akufo-Addo’s government, work has progressed from 23.4% to 96% completion. The Ministry of Education will complete and operationalize Aflao E-Block for use in the next academic year,” he assured, “Government is committed to the continuation of ongoing projects.”