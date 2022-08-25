Akufo-Addo has constructed more roads in Ashanti Region than any govt since 1993 - Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has lauded the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his commitment to the development of the Region.

Simon Osei-Mensah disclosed on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' that the Akufo-Addo government has constructed more roads in the region than any government since 1993.



He noted that the government has issued over 300 road contracts and currently constructing roads which cover over 6,000 kilometers.



He, however, admitted that a lot of work has to be done in order to bring complete development to the region but assured the residents that the President and himself (Simon Osei-Mensah) remain resolute and relentless in ensuring development, particularly better roads in the Region.



"I won't say we have attained everything we need but I will be the last person to say government has disappointed Ashanti Region. We haven't been able to bridge the gap between the expectation of Ashanti Region and the actual development we have provided but it doesn't mean we have done nothing.



"From 2017 till date, we have awarded 336 contracts. Urban Roads has given 64, Highways has given 69 and Feeder Roads has awarded 203. Out of the 336, we have given to various contractors, we are constructing 6,498 kilometers of roads. The ones we have tarred or asphalted and completed are 1,515 kms. When you take the 1,515, since January 7th, 1993, no government has ever done that length of routes in Ashanti Region," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

















