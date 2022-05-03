Akufo-Addo has delivered on campaign promises– Information Minister insists

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Oppong Nkrumah says NPP promised to take Ghana out of IMF bailout and it did

The evidence is clear that promises we made in 2016 have been achieved – Minister



Akufo-Addo is a promise and fail leader – Mahama



The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has insisted that the Akufo-Addo-led government has delivered on its promises to the people of Ghana contrary to assertions by ex-President Mahama that he has not.



Oppong Nkrumah said that the government achieved its promise of building a strong economy which was evident by the strong economic performance of the country prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, asaaseradio.com reports.



He said that with the effects of the pandemic reducing, there is a strong indication that Ghana is going back to the strong economic performance it witnessed in the first three years of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

“The campaign was prosecuted on the promise of Free Senior high School, over one million beneficiaries out there, it is something that every Ghanaian who is being honest see clearly in the face, the campaign was prosecuted on the promise of bringing back economic growth.



“Average growth in the first three years of the Akufo Addo administration is 7%, last year when we started recovering from COVID 5.4%, it is the COVID year that took us down. This year the forecast is quite clear that we are going to be doing lots of 5% and we will be going back to 7% shortly.



“The campaign was prosecuted on the promise that we are going to get Ghana out of the IMF and onto self-sustainability and today the evidence is out there that we got Ghana out of the fund programme on the path of sustainability… the evidence is quite clear that a significant proportion of what was promised in the 2016 campaign has been achieved,” the minister is quoted to have said on the Asaase Radio Breakfast show.



This follows comments by former President, John Dramani Mahama at the National Democratic Congress’s ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ event, that after the lofty promises it made Ghanaians, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has driven the country into a ditch.



“… Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP pledged to transform Ghana within 18 months, grow our economy at double digits, reduce borrowing, ensure fiscal discipline, bring down the cost of living, lower taxes, and protect the public purse.