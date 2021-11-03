Akufo-Addo has failed to use Alan Kyerematen well – Afia Pokuaa

Afia Pokuaa is a broadcast journalist with the Despite Media group

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady), a broadcast journalist with the Despite Media group has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision not to tap fully into the expertise and experience of Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is a blot on his government.



Afia Pokuaa states that Alan Kyerematen possesses some great knowledge that could have transformed the country had he been given enough recognition by the government.



In a submission on her show on Monday, November 1, 2021, Afia Pokuaa decried the failure of successive governments to make proper use of persons who in her wisdom have the knowledge to develop the country.



She lamented that whiles Malaysia rakes in huge revenue from palm oil, Ghana continues to struggle to develop that industry due to the failure of leadership to give opportunities to persons with the required skillset.

She proposed that Ghana's palm oil industry could have been adopted as a measure in reclaiming lands devastated by galamsey activities.



“Whiles Malaysia is using its land for oil palm and generating $12.4billion, we are destroying ours. The galamsey has even worsened the case. Meanwhile, we could have used the palm plantation as a reclamation exercise. Alan Kyerematen has this blueprint.



“I always say that one of the things he has failed at doing is to use Alan Kyerematen well. Use Alan Kyerematen …. We have the men both home and abroad. I speak to some of them here and we have all these people who are ready to help this country. Had the president used Alan Kyerematen and all these people well, he would have fixed Ghana and gone down in history as one of the best. He would have earned his place in history."



Afia Pokuaa further urged President Akufo-Addo to glean lessons from former President Kufuor and leave a good mark as President.



She appealed to President Akufo-Addo that he risks missing out on some respect accorded the office of ‘former president’ if things do not improve in his government.



“President Kufuor is still revered because of the things he did. People still go to his house to pay homage to him. They applaud him. If President Akufo-Addo does not rebuke those guys who bring side chicks into his plane and not do things in the last three years, not even kids would call on him when he goes into opposition,” she said.