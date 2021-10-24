Akufo-Addo has ‘issues’ with Aflao Chief for supporting Mahama – Former MCE claims

Paramount chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V

Former District Chief Executive for the Sekyere Afram Plains district, Fuseini Donkor, says President Akufo-Addo’s retort with regards to the plea by the Chief of Aflao to complete the E-block in his community is a result of an already existing “beef”.

On Wednesday, October 20, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V gave government a four-month ultimatum to complete the E-block building for use.



The school, built during the Mahama administration is almost 90 per cent complete. It has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.



When the Minority members on Parliament’s Education Committee toured the abandoned E-blocks in the Volta Region, the chief demanded that the area gets its fair share of the national cake by completing the project.



The President while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM asked the Chief of Aflao to look for funds and complete the E-block if he’s getting frustrated by the pace of work on the building.

Reacting to the President’s answer on the said project, Fuseini Donkor indicated that the President has problems with the Chief of Aflao over some political comment.



According to him, the Aflao chief is on record to have said openly that he will campaign for John Dramani Mahama and promised him some 80,000 votes during the 2020 election.



“The president has a problem with the Chief. You have gone to get 80,000 votes for John Mahama and you come back to tell me your school is not completed… The President was angry but the genesis of the matter is that the President thinks the chief didn’t do well,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.