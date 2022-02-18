Akufo-Addo has made Ghana one of Africa’s ‘wealthiest’ countries – T.D. Jakes

Akufo-Addo meets T.D. Jakes at an event in 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana into one of Africa’s “wealthiest” countries, African-American televangelist T.D. Jakes has observed.

Introducing the Ghanaian leader to his audience as one of the speakers for his upcoming summit on leadership, the world-renowned American preacher noted: “I have, for some time, watched with amazement, the president of the Republic of Ghana and the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, will speak at our International Leadership Summit this month”.



“And, in case you are not up to speed on how things are going in Africa; Ghana is one of Africa’s wealthiest countries; he [President Akufo-Addo] has completely turned it around.”



“It is the largest producer of gold on the continent and the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa”, Jakes explained, adding: “Under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana has emerged as a booming tech centre – even welcoming Twitter”.



[Twitter] is moving to Ghana. Africa’s corporate headquarters of Twitter is going to be there”, he mentioned.



Aside from that, T.D. Jakes said: “President Akufo-Addo is also working to transform Ghana into key travel destinations, particularly for Americans but particularly, for African-Americans and the African diaspora and aggressively promoting investment in the country”.

Over the last couple of years, he told the audience, “Ghana’s government has set aside 500 acres of land for foreigners looking to resettle there”.



“Let me explain to all of you African-Americans – Ghana’s move to embrace African-Americans has particular significance because some of the largest ports of slavery [were] from Ghana and, so, the return home and some of the amenities that he’s extending [are] a step toward healing and restoration”, Jakes explained.



He said: “Imagine the prodigal son coming back home and the father running to meet him and welcoming him back home. It has tremendous significance and he’s done some amazing things in that regard”.



“We’re thrilled, delighted to welcome President Akufo-Addo and several other esteemed leaders to the next International Leadership Summit”, he added.



The American pastor praised Mr Akufo-Addo saying: “The man is brilliant; he’s just smart”.

In his view, Mr Akufo-Addo has totally transformed Ghana.



“I was watching him being interviewed in Paris and the guy was, of course, speaking to him in French and President Akufo-Addo speaks English quite fluently, several different languages fluently and when he started speaking French to the man and the president turned and started speaking back to him in French; it speaks to his global ability and his massive … let me show you just a 60-second clip to make you aware”.



“I went to Accra, which is the capital of Ghana, many many years ago and it was about a seven-year gap since I’ve been there before. When I first went there, there were a lot of dirt roads and people just in meagre gear and what have you and very few buildings and nice hotels and seven years later, I came back and there were interstates, highways, hotels, five-star accommodations, restaurants everywhere, there’s nothing like great leadership”.