Akufo-Addo has never taken bribe - Govt shoots down viral video

President Akufo-Addo

Government says it is not surprised neither is it disappointed at a “desperate attempt” by the John Mahama campaign to tag President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo corrupt.

This derives from a video making rounds on social media showing President Akufo-Addo receiving a $40,000 “donation” – said to be bribe – from a man and a woman.



According to a statement released the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the video is doctored and it shows then candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016 receiving a donation for his campaign.



This has, however, been strongly rejected by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has called out the president to come clean and explain the circumstances under which the money was received in his presidential office.



The party’s Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, thinks the president cannot absolve himself from bribery even if it demands consulting traditional deities.



Let’s go to Nogokpo if you are not corrupt – Fifi Kwetey to Akufo-Addo but Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s statement said it is only characteristic of the NDC to rely on “waging a campaign of lies, fake news and fabrications [and] the opposition candidate and his party have now sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving bribe”.



“Whilst we are not surprised by the new low by the opposition candidate and his party, we remind Ghanaians that they should expect more of such falsehoods and fabrications in the days leading up to the election.”

The statement perceives the Mahama campaign as failed, therefore resorting to fake news and fabrications as well as an amendment of his earlier promises as the only hope to salvage his defeat in the hands of President Akufo-Addo.



“We are not disappointed that Mr Mahama and the current NDC leadership will stoop so low with obvious fabrications which they hope can change the minds of Ghanaians. It is and will always be their stock-in-trade.”



It cautioned the public and the media to be vigilant in order not the fall prey to the “antics” of persons desperate to tarnish the image of the country “for their own selfish, parochial, partisan ends”.



“For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe.



“The original footage of the incident shows it clearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more,” the statement concluded.