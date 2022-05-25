1
Akufo-Addo has no mandate to declassify Achimota forest – Minority

Minority Leadership In Parliament Bench of the Minority leadership in Parliament

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament says President Akufo-Addo has no authority under the Special Planning Land ACT 926 to declassify the Achimota Forest.

The Minority is therefore demanding a public enquiry into the Achimota Forest brouhaha as it accuses the government of sharing the reserve to appointees.

The Government has had through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor assure the public the reserve is intact.

This follows the publication of will of late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie which captures parts of the reserve in his name.

In his welcome address, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu questioned decision by the government to declassify the reserve through E.I 144 arguing the President does not have the legal backing to undertake such exercise.

“Mr. Speaker, there is the news of declassification of Achimota forest and public officers and politicians grabbing lands in the name of the republic. Without any hesitation this must be treated as an urgent matter the President should open public inquiry into the declassification of the Achimota and let the public know who bought what and how much.

“We need to appreciate and based on the reliance on the Executive Instrument 144 the Forest Act of 1927 must remind the President and his leadership that they should go and look at the land use and special planning of land ACT 926 retooling and reclassification the mandate was not given to the President,” he disclosed.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
