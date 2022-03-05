Akufo-Addo has no money for 65th Independence Day but has money for private jet – Dafeamekpor

Ghana celebrates 65 years since the attainment of independence
Presidency cannot fund Independence Day Celebration, Chief of Staff
Cape Coast sports stadium to host the main event
Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said, it’s a tragedy for government to say there are no funds to sponsor the country’s 65th Independence day.
He has raised concerns about government's expenditure on a luxurious private for his foreign travels whilst asking why they are complaining about funds for the country's independence celebration.
His tweet is on the back of communication from the presidency stating that the office of the president will not provide any financial support for the organisation of this year’s Independence Day celebration per the status quo.
This was contained in a ‘Wireless Message’ from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to all Regional Ministers (RMs) and their Regional Coordinating Councils (RMCs).
The Chief of Staff has therefore advised that the day be celebrated in modesty.
Reacting to this, the lawmaker described this as unfortunate, questioning why the president continues to hire a private jet at £14,000 an Hour at the expense of the tax payers.
“The Presidency says it has no money to sponsor our 65th Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations and yet they have money to hire a private jet at £14,000 an Hour for his foreign travels including private detours & transits. When I talk now, they say heyy....it’s such a tragedy,” he wrote in the post.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s 65th Independence Day anniversary will be held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium under the theme “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better."
