Akufo-Addo has no option than to resign – ‘Kume Preko’ demonstrators

Kume Preko Demo 10.jpeg Some of the protestors

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The ‘Kum me Preko’ demonstration is currently underway in Accra over the current economic hardship in the country.

The demonstrators say the move is aimed at pushing President Akufo-Addo to resign for his inability to alleviate the citizens from the prevailing hardship.

Speaking to GHOne TV, the Executive Director for ASEPA, Mensah Thompson stated that the President must follow the due process in the Constitution and resign honorably.

“The President does not care about the plight of the people. He has shown gross insensitivity to the plight of the people. The president has acted in a manner that is inimical to the defense and economy of this country. He must resign in accordance with the direct principle of State policy.

“He will have to resign because he doesn’t have a choice. On the 15th 16TH and 17th we have another three days of demonstrations coming on. Arise Ghana, we are putting over a million people on the street of Accra. We will see if the President will resign or not,” he told GHOne TV Evelyn Araba Aidoo who is covering the demonstration.

According to the ASEPA boss, the Kume me Preko demonstration held on Saturday November 5, 2022 is just a warning sign to the President.

“It is just a caution to the President that he must step aside. If he doesn’t resign, on the 15th 16TH and 17th he will hear from us and Ghanaians. We will see whether he will resign or not,” Mr. Thompson reiterated.

The demonstrators were holding placards with inscription such as Sika mpɛ mismanagement, Protect Journalists, impeach the President, Adinkra Symbol of failure, Boo the President, among others aimed at pressing on the President to resign.

