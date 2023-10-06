Akufo-Addo has not imposed Bawumia on anyone – Presidential Staffer

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Presidential aide P.K. Sarpong has refuted assertions that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is an establishment candidate.

He explained that the claims that President Akufo-Addo had instructed every presidential staffer to support Dr. Bawumia were false.



Contrary to the view that the presidency was behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential staffer said some people are working at the presidency who are not in support of Bawumia.



According to him, the reason people made these claims was because the party’s spirit was behind him.



”I am not saying this because I work at the presidency. It is not everyone who works at the presidency who supports Bawumia. Let me make that one clear. One thing about Akufo-Addo is that he will not force you to support any candidate. We are also not supporting Bawumia because we work for the presidency. We support him because he is competent and can do the job.”



He also revealed that the job or decision for Bawumia to run was made in 2017 and that a lot of work had gone into it.

”And so if you are a minister and a staunch member of the NPP and you want to contest and fail at it, you do not have to blame the president or vice president for your failure.”



He emphasised that those who are making false claims about the Vice President’s support from the party and the presidency should stop because such claims are unfounded.



"Bawumia began working in 2017, which is why we are seeing such widespread support. So, if you want to run for office but don’t put in the effort, you can’t blame anyone.”



He made the comments while speaking in an interview with Dr. Ren, host of Drive Talk, on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM via telephone in the United Kingdom.