Akufo-Addo has outperformed all Presidents under fourth republic - NPP MP

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has extolled the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the face of the economic challenges confronting the nation.

According to him, the President has outperformed all Presidents under the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Thursday morning, the MP stated emphatically that "if it hadn't been because of COVID and Russia/Ukraine war that have upset our economic gains, I haven't seen anybody under the Fourth Republic who has performed excellently like Nana Addo. And these are things that I dare anybody to come to table, let's discuss it".

Regarding the current worsening economic situation in the country, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh pleaded with Ghanaians to remain confident in President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

"I will plead with Ghanaians that it is true we are experiencing hardships but it's the same hands that took us from IMF, the same hands that took us from low growth GDP to 7.3 percent", he stated.

He also called for a national dialogue to help in transforming the economy, saying "every government has a good intention for this country but [the basics] we need to go back to the basics and it's about time that our technocrats, the people who has the knowledge to help; everybody must come on board. Have a national dialogue and see how we can change".

However, in his earnest conviction, "Nana Addo's government is extremely visionary".

