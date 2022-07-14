Akufo-Addo has performed well, why are we doing this to him? - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Chairman for Central Region, Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Chairman for Central Region, Allotey Jacobs, has chastised Ghanaians over what he believes is unfair treatment by the citizenry towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Allotey Jacobs, contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, was shocked that the President is widely criticized although he has proven to be a competent leader.



To him, "from 2017 to 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo steered the ship of this nation to success that we were nearing a kind of heaven on earth. Let's be frank with ourselves. This man has performed very well. He's shown that he is a mature elder."



"Now, why are we doing this to him?" he further asked.



The former NDC stalwart and now a social commentator made these comments while reacting to the strike actions by teacher unions and public service workers as well as the criticisms about the President's underperformance.

He also questioned; "What has President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo done?"



He, therefore, urged the citizens to rally behind the President instead of passing comments and taking action against him.



"This is the time for us, as citizens, to stand with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."



He noted that Ghana's development will only be fully realized with the right thinking, hence emphasizing "the Ghanaian society, our character, our attitude, our mentality; if we don't change, we shall never succeed as a nation."