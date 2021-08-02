Akufo-Addo has redeemed GH¢100,000 pledge towards National Cathedral

The president inspects an architectural design of the National Cathedral

In late December 2018 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign, he made a financial pledge towards the project.

“I am proud to call myself a leading member of this coalition (of fundraisers), and I pledge GH¢100,000 as my personal contribution,” President Akufo-Addo said at the time.



That promise has been redeemed by the president according to a Member / Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.



Prophet Kusi Boateng in comments made on August 1 on Joy News' 'The Probe' program, confirmed that the president had made payments to that effect. "The president has, he has redeemed his pledge," Kusi Boateng responded when asked about the pledge.



The issue of the cathedral has returned to the national conversation with last week's appeal by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, that individuals should contribute financially each month towards the project.

Providing an update on the construction of the National Cathedral during the delivery of the Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said government is hopeful of completing the edifice in 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he said.



“This state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative, the GH¢100 a month also dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua, will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr Speaker and all the members of this house to join in the GH₵100 a month initiative,” he added.